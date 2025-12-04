Kings' Drew Eubanks: Limited to 10 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eubanks accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 loss to the Rockets.
Maxime Raynaud exploded for a career-high 25 points in the loss, while Eubanks continues to be used sparingly by the Kings. Even with Domantas Sabonis (knee) out a while, Eubanks' fantasy appeal is limited, while Raynaud is quickly trending up as a waiver-wire add.
