Eubanks notched three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT) and one rebound across six minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

Eubanks logged just six minutes, the fewest he has played since the third game of the season. Following a knee injury to Domantas Sabonis, Eubanks was inserted as the starting center for eight straight games. However, a lack of production has basically seen him fall out of the rotation, with rookie Maxime Raynaud supplanting him in the starting lineup. Based on recent events, there is no reason to be holding Eubanks outside of the deepest formats.