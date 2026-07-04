Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Blocks four shots in win Saturday

Cardwell finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks across 28 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Cardwell didn't do much on the offensive end, though he shined defensively by accumulating two steals and four blocks. The 24-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals over 20.6 minutes in 44 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2025-26. While Cardwell has plenty to offer, he may have trouble finding minutes behind Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Maxime Raynaud. He will also need to address his free throw shooting. If not, Cardwell could have an even tougher time getting involved.