Cardwell closed with 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie center set a new career scoring high in the rout as the Kings went to their bench early and often, while recording multiple blocks for the third time in the last four contests. Cardwell has had a steady role in the frontcourt rotation since returning from an ankle injury in mid-March, and over the last 12 games, he's averaging 5.1 points, 7.1 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.4 minutes while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.