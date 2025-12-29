Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardwell closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss to the Lakers.
With Domantas Sabonis (knee) on the shelf indefinitely, Cardwell has emerged as a quality low-end pickup in fantasy hoops. Over his last six games, he's averaging 5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest.
