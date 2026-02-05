Cardwell agreed Thursday with the Kings on a four-year contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

As expected, the Kings ended up upgrading Cardwell from his two-way deal after the undrafted rookie out of Auburn had played his way into a regular spot in the NBA rotation. According to Charania, the first two seasons of Cardwell's deal will be fully guaranteed. While appearing in each of Sacramento's last 16 games, Cardwell has averaged 5.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per contest.