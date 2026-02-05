Cardwell logged five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 loss to Memphis.

Cardwell pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, adding at least one block for the 10th straight game. Since entering the rotation, Cardwell has at least provided Sacramento with some much-needed energy, often resulting in borderline 12-team value. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 4.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, putting him firmly on the streaming radar.