Cardwell closed Monday's 120-94 loss to the Pelicans with six points (3-5 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

The Kings were down by 15 at halftime and gave younger players like Caldwell plenty of run in the rout. The undrafted rookie center responded to the big workload by pulling down double-digit rebounds for a fourth straight game, a stretch in which he's averaging 9.3 points, 11.8 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes. Domantas Sabonis (back) has been on the shelf for three of those contests, but even once he's healthy, Sacramento seems likely to prioritize the development of youngsters like Caldwell given the team's league-worst 12-43 record.