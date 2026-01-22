Cardwell registered two points (1-2 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to Toronto.

Cardwell has been a force on the boards recently, recording double-digit rebounds for the third straight game Wednesday. He led the team with 13 rebounds while swatting four shots and a steal, marking his ninth game with at least one block and one steal. The rookie big man has logged at least 20 minutes in 11 of his past 14 outings and is one of just three players this season to average at least seven rebounds per game while playing under than 20 minutes per contest, along with Mitchell Robinson and Andre Drummond.