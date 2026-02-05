Cardwell is set to sign a four-year deal with the Kings on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Kings will convert Cardwell from a two-way deal to a four-year pact with the first two years being fully guaranteed. Cardwell has been playing well over the past eight games, churning out late-round value behind averages of 4.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 swats per contest.