Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Logs 13 minutes in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardwell had zero points (0-1 FG), six rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 win over the Clippers.
Cardwell returned Saturday from an 11-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He was limited to 13 minutes in his first game since the All-Star break, and while he didn't score, he did grab two offensive rebounds and finished with the third-most boards on the Kings behind Precious Achiuwa (13) and Russell Westbrook (12). Cardwell should see his minutes steadily increase as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning.
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