Cardwell ended Sunday's 111-98 win over the Rockets with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, the rookie big man flirted with what could've been his first career double-double. The door remains open for Caldwell to play meaningful minutes, with Domantas Sabonis (knee) still out, but Caldwell also has Precious Achiuwa and Drew Eubanks as competitors for playing time behind Maxime Raynaud.