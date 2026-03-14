Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Off injury report for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardwell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Cardwell participated in Friday's practice and is set to return from an 11-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. He'll likely serve as Maxime Raynaud's primary backup, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Cardwell operate under a minutes restriction during his return.
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