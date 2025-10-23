Cardwell ended Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Suns with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes.

With Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) sidelined, Cardwell got the opportunity to make his official NBA debut. Cardwell, who is on a two-way contract, was a solid rim protector at Auburn with 1.4 blocks in 20.3 minutes per contest. Sabonis is expected to be re-evaluated after Friday's game against the Jazz, so Cardwell may get another look at the back end of the rotation.