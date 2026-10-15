Cardwell (calf) is expected to miss at least the first five or six games of the regular season, with a longer absence possible, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Cardwell appeared in 44 games last season, providing frontcourt depth while Domantas Sabonis dealt with injuries. Sacramento will also be without Maxime Raynaud (knee) to begin the campaign, leaving the team thin at center behind Sabonis. Cardwell's return timetable remains uncertain, but his absence could create additional opportunities for the Kings' remaining frontcourt reserves.