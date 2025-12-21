Cardwell logged four points (1-3 FG, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during the Kings' 98-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie played a season-high 21 minutes during Saturday's loss, notably ahead of Precious Achiuwa (10) despite the latter starting. Cardwell has accumulated eight blocks over his last two NBA outings and appears to be solidifying himself as the Kings' backup center behind Maxime Raynaud. That trend could continue into the new year, at least for as long as Domantas Sabonis (knee) is sidelined.