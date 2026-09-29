Cardwell said Monday that he intends to help establish a tougher and more relentless identity for Sacramento during his second NBA season, according to Sactown Sports 1140.

"We're not here to make friends. We're here to establish our identity," Cardwell said, emphasizing energy, physicality and competing for loose balls as areas in which he plans to set the tone. The 24-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes across 44 regular-season appearances as a rookie, and his defensive activity and rebounding should remain his primary avenues to earning minutes in Sacramento's crowded frontcourt.