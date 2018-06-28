Kings' Elston Turner: Lands summer league invite from Kings

Turner will play for the Kings' summer league team.

Turner gradauted from Texas A&M back in 2013 and has since been jumping around between international teams. He split the 2017-18 campaign between two different teams in the Italian Serie A2 Basket league, playing in a combined 30 games with averages of 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 36.5 minutes. At 28-years-old, Turner will likely be one of the oldest prospects in the summer league, which likely won't help his chances of landing an invite to training camp.