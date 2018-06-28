Kings' Elston Turner: Lands summer league invite from Kings
Turner will play for the Kings' summer league team.
Turner gradauted from Texas A&M back in 2013 and has since been jumping around between international teams. He split the 2017-18 campaign between two different teams in the Italian Serie A2 Basket league, playing in a combined 30 games with averages of 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 36.5 minutes. At 28-years-old, Turner will likely be one of the oldest prospects in the summer league, which likely won't help his chances of landing an invite to training camp.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...