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Kings' Emanuel Sharp: Rips away four steals in 23 minutes

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sharp racked up 23 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four steals and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-83 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Nets.

It was the Sharp and Darius Acuff Show on Tuesday, as the rookie duo combined for 49 of Sacramento's 83 points. Sharp caught fire from deep, knocking down a game-high six three-pointers, and he was a disruptive force on the defensive end, finishing with six stocks. However, with little offensive support from the rest of the roster, the Kings were blown out for the second straight game in Las Vegas.

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