Kings' Eric Mika: Signs 10-day with Kings
Mika signed a 10-day contract with the Kings on Saturday.
Mika has been spending time in the G League with the Stockton Kings, where he's averaged 19.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.5 minutes. It's possible he sees some NBA action over the next week or so.
