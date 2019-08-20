Kings' Eric Mika: Signs deal with Sacramento
Mike signed a training camp contract with the Kings on Tuesday.
Mika spent summer league with the Kings, averaging 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in five appearances in Las Vegas. He'll join the team for training camp but should be considered a long shot to crack the final roster.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...