Ilyasova was traded to the Kings early Tuesday morning as part of a package that brings Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee via sign-and-trade, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

Ilyasova is simply a salary throw-in in the deal, and it's unclear if the Kings intend to keep him around. The veteran charge-takings-specialist appeared in 63 games for Milwaukee last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.