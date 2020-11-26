Kaminsky signed a one-year contract with the Kings on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kaminsky's team option was declined by Phoenix last week after serving in a depth role during the 2019-20 season. He'll get the chance to make an impact with his third team in as many seasons after averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over 19.9 minutes per game with the Suns last season. He should take on a backup role behind Hassan Whiteside in Sacramento.