Kaminsky tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds in 10 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Kaminsky managed just 10 minutes off the bench for the Kings, perhaps providing an insight into what his role might look like moving forward. His career has been full of disappointment thus far and his new environment does not seem and more positive. He can score in bunches when given sufficient playing time but that seems merely a pipe-dream at this point.