Kaminsky will be released by the Sacramento Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After signing a one-year contract with the Kings in late November, Kaminsky appeared in one preseason game where he managed 10 points in 10 minutes of action. His NBA career appears to be trending in the wrong direction, as this was his third stop in as many years. Hassan Whiteside and Richaun Holmes will be the primary options at center for Sacramento going forward.