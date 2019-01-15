Kings' Frank Mason: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
Mason did not see the floor during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
Mason has appeared in just 29 of the team's 44 games thus far this season. Moreover, since recording 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six dimes, four boards, and one steal across 24 minutes versus the Timberwolves back on Dec. 17, Mason has been a healthy scratch during 10 of the last 14 games while earning only 19 minutes combined in the four tilts that he saw some action.
