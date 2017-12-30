Kings' Frank Mason: Back to bench
Mason will play a reserve role in the Kings' matchup versus the Suns on Friday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mason will be replaced at shooting guard by Buddy Hield. The Kings starting lineup is often a revolving door, and Mason is the odd man out Friday. While he drew the start Wednesday against the Cavaliers, he only played 10 minutes. He figures to still see a heavier workload off the bench Friday, as fellow rookie De'Aaron Fox (quadriceps) remains sidelined.
