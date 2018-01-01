Kings' Frank Mason: Bruises heel
Mason won't return to Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after bruising his right heel.
Initial X-rays came back negative, but the rookie will likely undergo further testing to make sure there's not underlying damage. He came off the bench for five minutes in the first quarter before being removed from the game.
