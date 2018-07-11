Kings' Frank Mason: Collects double-double
Mason finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, one rebound and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league win over the Grizzlies.
Mason hasn't scored at volume during summer league thus far, but he's been supplying his teammates with good looks. Across six summer league games, he's totaled 64 points, 43 assists, 16 rebounds, seven steals and a block. As the depth chart stands, he should slot in as De'Aaron Fox's backup once again come the beginning of the season.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Double-digit scoring despite struggles in SL loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Dishes team-high five dimes Tuesday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Healthy ahead of summer league•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Fine first season in NBA•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Monday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...