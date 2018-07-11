Mason finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, one rebound and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league win over the Grizzlies.

Mason hasn't scored at volume during summer league thus far, but he's been supplying his teammates with good looks. Across six summer league games, he's totaled 64 points, 43 assists, 16 rebounds, seven steals and a block. As the depth chart stands, he should slot in as De'Aaron Fox's backup once again come the beginning of the season.