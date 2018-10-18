Mason will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was reported a little over a week ago that Mason was in line to open the year as the Kings' starting shooting guard, but it appears plans have changed and coach Dave Joerger will go with Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson on the wing instead. It's a disappointing development for Mason's fantasy value even though he should still see significant minutes in the regular rotation. Fantasy owners will likely want to take a wait-and-see approach with Mason before rolling him out in lineups.