Kings' Frank Mason: Coming off bench in opener
Mason will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It was reported a little over a week ago that Mason was in line to open the year as the Kings' starting shooting guard, but it appears plans have changed and coach Dave Joerger will go with Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson on the wing instead. It's a disappointing development for Mason's fantasy value even though he should still see significant minutes in the regular rotation. Fantasy owners will likely want to take a wait-and-see approach with Mason before rolling him out in lineups.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: On track to begin season as starter•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Thrives with starting assignment•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Collects double-double•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Double-digit scoring despite struggles in SL loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...