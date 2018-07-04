Mason contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a team-high five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 loss to the Warriors.

Through two summer league tilts, Mason has accumulated 32 points, 14 assists and five steals. The 34th overall pick in 2017, Mason showed flashes last season during his 52 appearances and 18.9 minutes per game. Notably, he posted 15 games with double-digit points, 10 games with at least five assists and 23 games with at least one steal.