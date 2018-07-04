Kings' Frank Mason: Dishes team-high five dimes Tuesday
Mason contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a team-high five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 loss to the Warriors.
Through two summer league tilts, Mason has accumulated 32 points, 14 assists and five steals. The 34th overall pick in 2017, Mason showed flashes last season during his 52 appearances and 18.9 minutes per game. Notably, he posted 15 games with double-digit points, 10 games with at least five assists and 23 games with at least one steal.
More News
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...