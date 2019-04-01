Kings' Frank Mason: Doesn't play in Sunday's win
Mason (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Mason appeared in only one game across the entire month of March, this after seeing the court just once in February as well. With the Kings already being eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible Mason will wind up earning a little bit of playing time across the last five contests of 2018-19. Even still, Mason can likely be left on waiver wires across all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores well in garbage time•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores eight points in 15 minutes•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Coming off bench in opener•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.