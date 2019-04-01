Mason (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Mason appeared in only one game across the entire month of March, this after seeing the court just once in February as well. With the Kings already being eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible Mason will wind up earning a little bit of playing time across the last five contests of 2018-19. Even still, Mason can likely be left on waiver wires across all formats.