Mason offered 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 30 minutes during the Kings' 88-78 loss to the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Despite draining just 31.2 percent of his shots, Mason managed to join Justin Jackson as the only double-digit scorers for Sacramento. The 2017 second-round pick has mostly been taking advantage of increased playing time, as he averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 32.7 minutes in three games of California Classic Summer League play before arriving in Las Vegas. While his shot hasn't been quite as sharp in the desert (33.0 percent through two games), Mason continues to put in solid work as a facilitator (5.5 assists per contest) and gain valuable seasoning after appearing in 52 games during his rookie campaign.