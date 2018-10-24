Mason registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

After a solid first season for a second-round pick last year and a solid preseason this fall, Mason has been highly productive in the two regular-season games during which he's seen appreciable minutes. The 24-year-old had posted 18 points, six assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes last Friday versus the Pelicans before receiving a DNP on Sunday against the Thunder. Coach Dave Joerger finds himself with a relatively deep backcourt rotation at the moment, but Mason seemingly offers more offensive punch than the likes of veteran Ben McLemore, for example, which should serve to carve him out consistent minutes on the majority of nights.