Mason registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The rookie second-rounder continues to be one of the pleasant surprises of a difficult rebuilding year for the Kings. Factoring in Friday's production, Mason has three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has now drained a three-pointer in four consecutive contests. With a solid allotment of playing time that's seen him log at least 19 minutes in nine of his last 11 games, Mason is becoming an increasingly appealing asset in deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop