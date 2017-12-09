Kings' Frank Mason: Fills out stat sheet in OT win
Mason registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime victory over the Pelicans.
The rookie second-rounder continues to be one of the pleasant surprises of a difficult rebuilding year for the Kings. Factoring in Friday's production, Mason has three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has now drained a three-pointer in four consecutive contests. With a solid allotment of playing time that's seen him log at least 19 minutes in nine of his last 11 games, Mason is becoming an increasingly appealing asset in deeper formats.
