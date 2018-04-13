Kings' Frank Mason: Fine first season in NBA
Mason appeared in 52 games for the Kings during the season and averaged 7.9 points 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
Mason had a fine rookie season for the Kings although there were some spots that he would need to improve upon come next season. The 23-year-old only shot 37.9 percent from the floor, 36 percent from three-point range and turned the ball over an average of 1.3 times per game. Mason will be heading into the second year of his three-year rookie contract next season.
