Kings' Frank Mason: Late switch to reserve role
Updating a previous report, Mason came off the bench in Friday's matchup versus the Magic.
It was reported that Mason would get the start at point guard over De'Aaron Fox (back), but Garrett Temple ultimately started the contest. Mason still figures to be in line for a relatively healthy workload in the contest.
