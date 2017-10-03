Mason finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Mason, a second-round pick with four years of collegiate experience, wasted no time adjusting to NBA competition during Monday's debut. His speed and explosiveness was clearly an issue for the Spurs on defense, as they sent him to the line for six free throws. While he's not projected to see significant minutes, Mason is in a great position to earn playing time considering the Kings are in a rebuilding effort.