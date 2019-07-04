Kings' Frank Mason: Let go by Sacramento
Mason (hip) was waived by the Kings on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He will remain on the Kings' summer league team.
Mason, drafted 34th overall by the Kings in 2017, will look for a new team. He's played 90 NBA games across two seasons, with career averages of 6.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 15.8 minutes.
