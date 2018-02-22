Kings' Frank Mason: Listed as probable for Thursday
Mason (heel) is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason hasn't played since December 31, missing the Kings last 21 games with a heel injury. While he will likely be on a minutes restriction initially, Mason could eventually see an increased workload as the Kings will rely on their younger players for the rest of their season.
