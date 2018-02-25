Mason (heel) posted six points (3-6 FG), six assists and three rebounds across 15 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie now has a pair of six-point efforts in his two games since returning from a 21-game absence. He's logged modest playing time in both contests, but he could certainly see an appreciable bump in minutes over the balance of the season as the Kings look to further develop their young players.