Kings' Frank Mason: Makes another strong case Thursday
Mason managed 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.
The 2017 second-round pick continued to put his best foot forward in his bid for a roster spot, generating his third double-digit scoring effort in four exhibitions. The 23-year-old also posted a preseason-best 71.4 percent success rate from the field and upped his assist totals for the second consecutive contest. Mason will have one more opportunity to display his wares when the Kings tangle with the Warriors in Friday night's preseason finale.
