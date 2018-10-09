Coach Dave Joerger implied Monday night that Mason would begin the season as the starting two-guard, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is the favorite to take over when healthy, Joerger intimated after Monday's preseason contest that he'll go with a backcourt pairing of Mason and De'Aaron Fox to begin the season. "Frank does what does, he's hard nosed and he's a guy that a coach always knows he can go to and you're going to get 110 percent from him," Joerger said. Obviously, Mason is a bit undersized for a traditional NBA two-guard, but he's a strong three-point shooter -- a necessary skill next to Fox, who struggled in that area as a rookie. Nothing is ever truly set in stone when it comes to the Kings, but as of now, Joerger appaers poised to roll out Fox, Mason, Justin Jackson, Nemanja Bjelica and Willie Cauley-Stein on opening night.