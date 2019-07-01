Kings' Frank Mason: Out for Game 1 of summer league
Mason (hip) will not play in the Kings' summer league opener Monday night, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Both Mason and Marvin Bagley (Achilles) will be held out on a precautionary basis, though they could be back on the floor Tuesday or Wednesday as the California Classic progresses.
