Kings' Frank Mason: Out until after All-Star break
Mason (heel) will remain out through the All-Star break, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Mason is said to be progressing well and has not experienced any setbacks, but the Kings will exercise caution and hold him out for at least a couple more weeks as he continues to battle a plantar fascia injury. The Kansas product could be back in the mix before the end of the month, however, and he'll have a chance to see increased minutes down the stretch, as the Kings have publicly pivoted toward a younger rotation.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...