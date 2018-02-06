Mason (heel) will remain out through the All-Star break, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Mason is said to be progressing well and has not experienced any setbacks, but the Kings will exercise caution and hold him out for at least a couple more weeks as he continues to battle a plantar fascia injury. The Kansas product could be back in the mix before the end of the month, however, and he'll have a chance to see increased minutes down the stretch, as the Kings have publicly pivoted toward a younger rotation.