Kings' Frank Mason: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle
Mason is dealing with a sprained right ankle and has been ruled out for Wednesday's summer league matchup against the Cavaliers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason is coming off an impressive 10-point, 13-rebound double-double Tuesday, though it appears he may have tweaked his ankle during that contest as well. With Mason already being an established NBA player, he has no reason to risk injuring the ankle further in an exhibition outing and will get the night off Wednesday. It wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately shut down for the rest of summer league, though the Kings are tentatively considering him day-to-day moving forward.
