Kings' Frank Mason: Playing in summer league
Mason is on the Kings' summer league roster, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason concluded his sophomore campaign last year. He appeared in 38 games, averaging 5.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. He'll look to continue developing his game over the summer.
