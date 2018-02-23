Kings' Frank Mason: Plays 16 minutes in return
Mason tallied six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 loss to Oklahoma City.
Mason made his return from a plantar fascia injury, finishing with just six points in 16 minutes. These types of injuries can be tricky to manage and the Kings are in no rush to get him back. D'Aaron Fox (eye) could return as soon as the next game and has been playing well of late. Fox is nothing more than a deeper league option at this stage.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Will play on minutes restriction Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Set to miss another 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Remains out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: To miss another week•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...