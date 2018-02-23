Mason tallied six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mason made his return from a plantar fascia injury, finishing with just six points in 16 minutes. These types of injuries can be tricky to manage and the Kings are in no rush to get him back. D'Aaron Fox (eye) could return as soon as the next game and has been playing well of late. Fox is nothing more than a deeper league option at this stage.