Mason totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assist across 20 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.

Mason's scoring total checked in second only to Buddy Hield's on the second unit and was his third double-digit tally over the last four games. He bounced back nicely from an atrocious 1-for-13 tally against the Mavericks in his most recent contest, and he continues to serve as an increasingly productive member of the backcourt rotation. The former Jayhawk's production is bound to see some variance for what's left of the regular season, but he appears to be locked into an allotment of at least 20 minutes per contest as coach Dave Joerger looks to continue developing his young players.