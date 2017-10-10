Mason poured in 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

The second-round pick might have an uphill battle to playing time at point guard behind the likes of veteran Garrett Temple and first-round pick De'Aaron Fox, but he's certainly making a strong case this preseason. Mason bounced back from a 2-for-9 effort versus the Spurs last Friday to post an exhibition-best 57.1 percent success rate from the field Monday while seeing a preseason-high amount of playing time. He's posted a pair of double-digit scoring efforts through the first three games while also putting some solid rebounding numbers. Mason's brings a well-polished game after four college seasons and could certainly carve out some decent playing time on a rebuilding Kings squad during the coming campaign.